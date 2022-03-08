Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 6,600 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $495.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

