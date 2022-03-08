Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 7,910 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of AZZ worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AZZ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 9.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AZZ by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in AZZ by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.