Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.26 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 374.48%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

