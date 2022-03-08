Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 14,980 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

