Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $8,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1,619.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USNA opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

