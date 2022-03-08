Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,056 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of Clarus worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clarus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clarus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLAR opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $762.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.