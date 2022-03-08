UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 139,023 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,023 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Guardant Health worth $30,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GH. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GH stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $98.02.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

