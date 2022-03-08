UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.95 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $26,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,414,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $218.73 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

