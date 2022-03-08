UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,026 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Entegris worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

