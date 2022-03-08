UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.82% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 311,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 42,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $103.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44.

