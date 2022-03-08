UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.66 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

