UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Callon Petroleum worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPE. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the third quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,752,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64,379 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 195,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

CPE opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,705 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,228. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

