UBS Group AG Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WPP were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 92,664 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WPP by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.56) to GBX 1,320 ($17.30) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.13) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $774.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

