Unicly Genesis Collection 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $59,742.31 and approximately $55.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.10 or 0.06512975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.29 or 0.99603885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045116 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

