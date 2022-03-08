UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) to report sales of $481.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.64 million and the highest is $482.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,572,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $170.09 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

