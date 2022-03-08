Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lowered by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,385. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.57 and its 200 day moving average is $234.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

