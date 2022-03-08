Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

UNP opened at $261.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.57 and its 200-day moving average is $234.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

