Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.61) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.72) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($38.59) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.47 ($39.64).

Shares of ETR UN01 traded down €0.27 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €17.81 ($19.35). 1,286,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 1-year low of €17.79 ($19.33) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($46.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.55.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

