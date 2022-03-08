United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,433,000 after acquiring an additional 325,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $14,985,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

