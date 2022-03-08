Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 25th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $281.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 34.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $169,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $446,600. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

