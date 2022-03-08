Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Marlene Gordon Purchases 2,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Marlene Gordon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $24,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $392.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

UVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

