Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Update

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 262,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UVSP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $804.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.03. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

