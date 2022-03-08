Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

