Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Ushio has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Get Ushio alerts:

Ushio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.