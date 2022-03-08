VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EGY opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $409.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

