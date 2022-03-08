Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Head to Head Analysis

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaccitech and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccitech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vaccitech currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 330.68%. Given Vaccitech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vaccitech is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccitech and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccitech -7,428.78% -38.44% -21.10% Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -73.47% -22.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaccitech and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccitech $4.82 million 40.89 -$17.71 million N/A N/A Petros Pharmaceuticals $9.56 million 2.49 -$20.59 million N/A N/A

Vaccitech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Vaccitech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaccitech beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccitech (Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. The company's prophylactic programs include VTP-400 for the prevention of herpes zoster or shingles; and VTP-500 for the prevention of Middle East respiratory syndrome. In addition, it is developing a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, which is approved for use in various territories and licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation. Vaccitech plc was formerly known as Vaccitech Rx Limited and changed its name to Vaccitech plc on March 31, 2021. Vaccitech plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Oxford, United Kingdom.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. It also offers prescription medication, such as Stendra for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction; and vacuum erection devices. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

