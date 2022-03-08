Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.36.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Valero Energy by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after purchasing an additional 734,466 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,770,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,517. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

