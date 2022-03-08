Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $61.46

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.46, but opened at $59.91. Value Line shares last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $571.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 66.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Value Line by 861.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 64.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

