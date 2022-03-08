Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.