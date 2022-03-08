Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $92.92

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.92 and last traded at $92.95, with a volume of 1050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after buying an additional 340,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,063,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

