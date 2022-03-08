Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.42. 1,218,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,969. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.31.

