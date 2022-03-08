Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.68. 7,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,724. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

