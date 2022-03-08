Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $108.06.
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
