Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average is $190.20. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

