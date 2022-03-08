Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $20.50 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of AVY opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.76 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

