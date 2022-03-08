Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 4,980 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Watsco worth $28,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Watsco by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO opened at $284.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.61 and its 200-day moving average is $287.39. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $236.95 and a one year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.