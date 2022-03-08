Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,751 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Crane worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of CR stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.09. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

