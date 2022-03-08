Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNTR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

