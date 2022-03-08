Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
VET stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 699,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 127,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 62,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
