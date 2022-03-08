Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

VET stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 699,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 127,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 62,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

