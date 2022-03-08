Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

VET traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,634,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after buying an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 699,025 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

