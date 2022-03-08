Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.45.

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,343. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$30.76.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

