Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Verona Pharma in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

