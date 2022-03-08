Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 888,100 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Verso has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $775.66 million, a P/E ratio of 204.62 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

VRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial downgraded Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

