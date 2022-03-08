Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. Vertex Energy posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTNR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 435,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

