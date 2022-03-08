Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.12

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 6266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
