Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.48. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

About Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion.

