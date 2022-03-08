Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.00

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 71 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTXPF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,800 ($36.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($28.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.17) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,663.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

