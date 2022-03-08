Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 716.77 ($9.39) and last traded at GBX 719 ($9.42). 201,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 237,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.56).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 746.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 737.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 254.51 and a current ratio of 254.51.
About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)
Read More
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.