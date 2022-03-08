Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 716.77 ($9.39) and last traded at GBX 719 ($9.42). 201,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 237,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 746.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 737.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 254.51 and a current ratio of 254.51.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

