Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $1,687,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,301. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

