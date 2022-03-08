Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $82,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 99,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

